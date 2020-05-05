On this past First Friday, we mourned the loss of our vibrant city life and the possibility that many of Lancaster’s restaurants might not survive this shutdown.

Here's a small suggestion to consider: As the weather warms and traffic remains sparse, how about the city working with restaurant owners to set up tables on sidewalks and into streets, so we can again eat out — with social distancing?

Tables would of course need to be widely spaced, and the number of people sitting together would need to be limited, but we could take advantage of this time to envision new ways to use the streets of our city — in ways that benefit these businesses and give us all joy!

Judy Zimmerman Herr and Robert Herr

Lancaster