The Spotlight PA article published in the Jan. 23 Sunday LNP about the state constitutional amendment path to neutering the executive (“Wolf, GOP square off over veto power”) is one of several that I have read in the past year.

It confirmed my suspicion that the state Legislature uses the predictable veto by the governor to pass stupid bills. And it further demonstrates that when the governor doesn’t bail lawmakers out, they are stunned by the result of their actions.

Yet I understand the concept that the Legislature elected by the citizens should be in charge, and that super delegation and super-majority votes impede that concept. I believe that legislators, bored with their jobs, pursue private agendas unrelated to the life of Pennsylvanians, such as encouraging seditious nullification of a national election and involvement in the affairs of other states — all on the taxpayer dime.

Why don’t we look at a unicameral (one house in the Legislature, like Nebraska) parliamentary system (like elsewhere in the world)? We could reduce the size of the Legislature, make legislators earn their keep and relieve their boredom — and clearly eliminate what has become a debilitating conflict between branches of government. We could become a real model for the rest of the nation to study.

Donald Stollenwerk

East Hempfield Township