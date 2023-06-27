The objection to photo identification for the Plain community is absurd (“Cutler: ID rule would hit Amish,” June 7 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Who says you have to have photos? Fingerprints would suffice. Photos can be faked, like anything else. I probably won’t live to see it, but eventually identifications will be required for everybody to obtain food and all services, because of population pressure.

I suggest that those identification cards be based on DNA information. That would give the added benefit of tracking the male participant in an unwanted pregnancy.

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township