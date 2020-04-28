After watching the video of Nancy Pelosi’s freezer stocked with ice cream, one can only wonder what impact it had on someone who is waiting in line at a food bank during this crisis.

Pelosi flaunts the fact that she has her supply of goodies when many American families are really struggling. As speaker of the U.S. House, she is second in line for the presidency — what a truly scary thought.

If Joe Biden were to win in November, that would mean we would have two Catholic, pro-abortion elected officials in high office, and that’s an even scarier scenario.

Pelosi stated that ice cream gives her energy, but I bet the saturated fat is clogging the arteries to her brain.

Judy Witowski

Warwick Township