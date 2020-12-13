This is a response to the Dec. 6 letter “Only the elites will cheer Jan. 20.”

Although I could address many of the writer’s points I will concentrate on this statement: “not the least being what I regard to be fearmongering around COVID-19.”

I do hope the letter writer took the time to read the Dec. 6 op-ed “A nurse’s plea: An intensive care unit nurse details COVID-19’s complexities,” by Nikkee Asashon. If that didn’t change his mind about the seriousness of COVID-19, I hope he also read the excellent Dec. 6 editorial (“ ‘Rough times’ ”), which addressed the very sad news of 18 residents of The Gardens at Stevens who have died from the virus since mid-November (the death toll there reached 35 last week).

I do not consider myself one of the elites, but I will be celebrating Jan. 20, as I know 81 million of my fellow Americans will also be celebrating. I will celebrate because, as a student of American history, I believe in the Constitution and all it stands for. I believe every American has the right to have his/her vote counted, regardless if voting at the polls on Election Day or by mail because of the pandemic.

I believe in science. I believe everyone deserves to be respected. I believe in paying my fair share of taxes. I believe everyone in this country has the right to “live the American dream” and deserves a roof over their head and food in their stomach, especially if they are children.

So yes, I will be celebrating Jan. 20, and I cannot wait.

Susan M. Martin

Manheim Township