I wish that all these different entities would stop bothering me about getting life insurance and an extended car warranty.

First of all, I have had life insurance for half of my life. Second, I once had an extended car warranty, and when it came time to use it, I was told that it didn’t cover that particular part or service.

So, instead of giving my money to strangers, I decided to keep my money and save it — and get interest, besides.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster