Thank you for publishing Dan Jerchau’s nostalgic “I know a story” column in the Aug. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“He ‘buzzed’ schoolmates as student aviator in ’68”).

It brought back many pleasant memories of the time in the early 1970s that I spent at the New Holland airport that’s now a housing complex. The airport’s only paved runway is now known as Airport Road — and I still like to sentimentally drive on it.

I wish I could thank Mr. Madigan again for his outstanding flight instruction! My flight training with him mirrored Jerchau’s experience. While I didn’t “buzz” my schoolmates, as we were training one day, I distinctly remember Mr. Madigan pulling the throttle to initiate a stall. As his student, I immediately began searching for an emergency landing place and decided that the recently mowed alfalfa field nearby, which was free of power lines, was the best location.

As we were approaching that unanticipated landing, Mr. Madigan pushed in the throttle, the plane’s engine roared to life, and we swooped back into the air. Unfortunately, the sudden noise of the refired engine frightened both the farmer on the ground, as well as his team of horses!

I have a 1971 photo of the Cessna 150 in which I learned to fly. I suspect it is the same one in which Jerchau trained. Looking up its call letters — N5780G — at flightaware.com, I see it is still flying in Montana. Sometimes I wish I were, too!

Harold A. Penner

Akron