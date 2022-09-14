Regarding the Aug. 31 letter “On safety of vehicles and guns”:

The writer states that vehicles “must be registered and insured.” The only people who register and insure their vehicles are the law-abiding citizens (most of us). My insurance policy covers an accident involving an uninsured motorist (very few of us). That would not be necessary if all motorists were insured.

Some auto safety measures mentioned in the letter are only present on the very latest and expensive car models. I doubt that would include many vehicles on the road today.

Regarding the letter writer’s comments on safety controls for guns (a hypothetical detection system preventing the gun from firing when aimed at another human): Who elects the “thought police” to determine when the gun could be used?

Of course, all law-abiding citizens would comply by having these safety measures installed. Does the writer propose that this system be installed on police guns, too?

Perhaps then the only guns without these measures installed would be the ones used by criminals. They do not obey laws. What? You didn’t know that? Criminals could shoot anything or anyone. They do that now. Nothing would change except that the “good guys” would now have no protection and nobody to call for help. Nice. I do not feel safer.

As for the idea of guns with safety monitors that call for assistance — tell that to your daughter who is carrying a gun and is threatened with rape when the cops are 20 to 30 minutes away. Dream on. Must be nice in that “safe space.”

Robert Reed

Kirkwood