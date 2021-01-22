I read with great interest all of the letters to the editor chastising our congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, for seemingly violating the U.S. Constitution by objecting to the acceptance of Pennsylvania’s certified Electoral College votes.

It appears that everyone thinks that this is the first time that someone in Congress has objected to state electoral votes.

I would like to point out the following: In the 2000 election, Democrats tried to block the electoral votes for Florida in the election of President George W. Bush. In the 2004 election, Democrats tried to block the electoral votes for Ohio in the reelection of Bush. And in 2016, Democrats tried to block the electoral votes for Alabama, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina in the election of President Donald Trump.

So my question to all of the letter writers who are calling for Rep. Smucker to resign: Where was your righteous indignation in the three cases I mentioned? Is it only a violation of the Constitution when a Republican tries to do what Democrats have done in the past? And, by the way, the Constitution does allow for objections to be raised. It is not a violation of any part of our laws.

Bob Cook

Manheim Township