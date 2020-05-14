I am a 44-year-old lifelong resident of Lancaster city. I work at a small retail LLC and run my own pet-sitting and dog-walking business. I have been hit hard economically due to the COVID-19 crisis. We have deferred our mortgage, fallen behind on bills, applied for public utility assistance and still await our stimulus check.

Nevertheless, I believe we must wait until the noted state benchmarks in available testing, tracing and medical care have been put in place before lifting restrictions in our county. We must consult those administering these programs — in particular, the facilities responsible for testing, treating and tracing must ensure supplies, facilities and personnel can meet the levels required to stop a new surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

It is nothing short of hypocrisy to applaud our first responders as heroes if we do not take into account their expertise. Lifting restrictions prematurely may overwhelm, overwork and subject these same responders to unnecessary and unethical risk of illness and death.

Our community is a strong and generous one. I believe we have the resources to feed, house and provide for those hit economically for at least a few more weeks. We have the ingenuity to help small business owners like me rebuild after this crisis.

What we cannot do is raise the dead, nor even promise to effectively treat a patient infected with COVID-19. We must make the safest choices possible to the best of all of our knowledge. We must remain closed — not forever, but certainly for now.

Maria Weaver-Hollowniczky

Lancaster