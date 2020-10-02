It is generally acknowledged that, along with other pernicious traits, President Donald Trump is both a hypocrite and a liar. Apparently, these traits are contagious, as evidenced by the majority of Republican senators and highlighted by the position taken by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham concerning the naming of a new Supreme Court justice.

These individuals have, in my view, abandoned any sense of integrity and moral character and should not be permitted to continue being models to an impressionable society. Their shameful actions are examples of how Trump and the majority of the Republican Party have scarred the sense of right behavior that most believe is truly an American characteristic to be promoted.

These people and those who condone their actions are part of the “deplorables.” They are vile and despicable. Shame on them. Respect for the United States and for the American people will be forever tarnished.

Jim Bishop

Landisville