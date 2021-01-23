U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker,

How can you accept your own election results, yet question President Joe Biden’s election victory? It was the exact same ballot! This is the ultimate hypocrisy!

I live in your district and I accept our political differences, but you do not represent my values. I hope you are censured for your act of shameless support for untrue accusations even after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

You might save face if your office mobilizes to coordinate a rapid and effective COVID-19 vaccination plan.

I’m embarrassed to be represented by you.

Marie FitzSimmons

Lancaster Township