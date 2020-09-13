Why do fans boo when players kneel? Maybe because they believe “you” are kneeling against their America. In their mind, they are Americans, and you are not! You are not part of their world and don’t have the same right to the self-expression they have.

But these same people can go to Washington, D.C., and state capitals and protest for Second Amendment rights and freedom from laws and rules they don’t agree with. They stretch their constitutional rights to the limit while seemingly challenging all others who disagree with them.

But somehow, while engaging in these actions, they don’t see the irony in that they are doing the very same thing the players are kneeling for.

In my opinion, the flag and the military were hijacked by a man who believes in neither; he always falls back on these same tropes every time things start to stack up against him.

In a pot in which things get mixed, there is no way to unmix the ingredients, so you have to make the best product possible — this is the America we have. All these new race-baiting organizations will pass eventually. This will happen after the man they see as their leader loses power. America in the past had been referred to as the melting pot of the world. Recently, it has become the sweltering pot of the world. If the pot boils over, which happens sometimes, put the lid back on and lower the temperature.

Roger Culbreth

East Hempfield Township