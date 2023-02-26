I forced myself to watch both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris excoriate the Russian government over the invasion of Ukraine.

I agree with them on that. What I do not agree with is the hypocrisy that I believe they showed.

Our president and vice president want Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable for crimes against humanity, but I have never heard either one of them say the same about Chinese President Xi Jinping, regarding his treatment of the Uyghurs and other freedom-loving Chinese citizens.

I heard President Biden use the word “freedom” numerous times. I wonder if he really knows the meaning of the word? A seeming socialist talking about freedom is an oxymoron.

The silence of not only the current administration but of those in business and professional sports who don’t want to offend the Chinese government is beyond hypocrisy.

I guess it’s as the old saying goes, “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

“The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that’s also a hypocrite,” said playwright Tennessee Williams.

One more thing. When is the United States going to stop having to defend Europe?

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township