The hypocrisy of our Republican-dominated state Legislature is becoming tougher and tougher to stomach. Each year, under state law, these lawmakers can earn a pay raise just by showing up to work, but they have refused to raise our state’s minimum wage for years.
In fact, since 1995, when this law took effect, lawmakers’ salaries were raised 21 times in 23 years.
Still, Republican leaders in both the House and Senate refused to even consider raising the state’s $7.25 minimum wage as part of this year’s budget process, stiffing working Pennsylvanians once again.
More galling is the fact that Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai, who is leading the opposition to raising the minimum wage, will earn $138,327 this year, according to the state’s database for all employee salaries. A minimum wage worker earns $15,080 in a full year of 40-hour work weeks.
Each of our neighboring states has raised its minimum wage to as much as $15 per hour. It’s time that voters hold Republican lawmakers accountable and demand that they raise our state’s minimum wage, too.
I’d like to know if our local Republican lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler and Sen. Scott Martin, will stand up and demand a vote on legislation raising our state’s minimum wage.
Diane Topakian
Lancaster