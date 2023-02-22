U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued a stern warning to the Chinese government that there will be “serious consequences” if it is found to be giving “lethal material support” to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

I’m not sure I understand how Blinken and others can justify threatening China in such a way, considering that the United States and some of its allies have been giving “lethal material support” to Ukraine ever since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

Can you say, “Do as I say, not as I do”?

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township