Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cried foul when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tied the $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks to a couple of other issues — a voter fraud review and the social media liability shield.

Schumer seemingly wasn’t the least bit concerned when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi essentially withheld passing COVID-19 relief until after the election by tying it to a huge bill full of pork. Pelosi seemingly didn’t want President Donald Trump to get any credit for the relief prior to the election, and the relief amount was similar to what Congress had considered six months earlier.

On the issue of pork, it is time that the authors of pork-laden provisions introduced into a bill be publicly identified more easily, so we the taxpayers can hold them accountable. Gender programs in Pakistan don’t sound like a good use of my tax money.

Also, COVID-19 relief should have been a separate and single bill. This is precisely why politicians are often are not held in high esteem.

John Nickle

Manheim Township