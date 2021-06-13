Have you seen the video of the 5-year-old migrant child abandoned, screaming and crying, at the border in El Paso, Texas? Chilling! But if you get your news from any of the leftist media sources — and not Fox News or Newsmax — you have likely not seen it.

I try to imagine the media outrage we’d hear from Democratic Party propagandists in today’s media had such incidents occurred during Donald Trump’s presidency. Or the outrage and lawsuits we’d see from the media and the American Civil Liberties Union had Trump disallowed any reporters from going to the border to report on conditions there.

But it’s no surprise that we get mostly crickets from the same media outlets and social media platforms that censored Trump during his campaign and continue to do so today. I just can’t grasp a U.S. president being censored. It doesn’t quite seem what our founders had in mind.

In my opinion, the Biden/Harris administration is a cesspool of incompetency and the current border crisis will negatively affect America for generations. I fear that the influx of dangerous drugs and criminals across the border are a threat to many Americans and could lead to thousands of deaths. By the beginning of May, Customs and Border Protection had seized more fentanyl so far in 2021 than in all of 2020.

In my view, the media no longer shines a light on these problems, but keeps the American people in darkness — at least when it comes to Democratic politicians.

The president’s first obligation is supposed to be ensuring American safety and security. In my opinion, the time for impeachment is near!

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township