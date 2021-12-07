I would like to offer an observation on comments made from the political left and right adherents.

First, to support abortion, many say, “It is my body and my right to do what I want with it.” In rebuttal, the other side says, “No, it isn’t your right, it is the survival of a human life.”

Second, to deny the government’s right to mandate vaccinations and mask-wearing that protect individuals and groups from the COVID-19 virus, many say, “It it is my right to do what I want with my body, and I do not want to inject things into it, nor bear the inconvenience of a mask.” In rebuttal, the other side says, “No, it isn’t your right. It is preventing the spread of a disease to others (or yourself), and the survival of a human life.”

Now, analogous but opposite statements cannot both be right on Monday but wrong on Wednesday!

The first duty of any elected lawmaker is to do what is right for the United States, or his or her state. I ask our learned politicians who create our laws to protect our well-being to please explain how both statements can be mutually exclusive and still correct. Or do they wish to remain hypocritical and believe both?

W.R. Weiss

Manheim Township