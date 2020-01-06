Regularly, the Trump-hating letter writers published in LNP express their disdain for President Donald Trump with comments something like this: “Too bad the guy you think is so great in protecting your freedom is a draft-dodging coward, so when you wear your Trump sweatshirt and the guy across the street is yelling boo, he will probably be me, who was the one who served in Trump’s place during the Vietnam War!”
My response is that it’s too bad your guy, Joe Biden, received student draft deferments during the peak of the Vietnam War and, in 1968, was reclassified by the Selective Service system as not available for service due to having had asthma as a teenager. Yet Biden was a standout halfback/wide receiver on the high school football team and played halfback on the University of Delaware freshman football team.
Maybe you served in Biden’s place during the Vietnam War?
If Biden’s not your guy, maybe it’s socialist democrat Bernie Sanders, who applied for conscientious objector status during the Vietnam War and never served. Maybe you served in Sanders’ place during the Vietnam War?
I surmise you won’t vote for either of these guys. Or is it the cop-out “anybody but Trump” and you don’t really care about Trump’s lack of military service?
M.L. Hoffman
Akron