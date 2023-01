In January 2019, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, introduced us to the Green New Deal. She and her socialist comrades proclaimed that our Earth had only 12 years of life remaining if we did not adopt her plan.

To serve as a reminder, we only have eight years left!

Were her words hyperbole, or were they supported by facts?

Jack Bleacher

Pequea Township