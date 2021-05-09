Regarding Wednesday’s editorial (“Much ado about masking”) about parents protesting mask-wearing in the Solanco School District: As a fully vaccinated resident of Lancaster County’s Southern End, I want to say, “Thank you!”

I have been administering vaccines since February and the hope, joy and happiness vaccinations have brought to those who have received them has made my heart smile. The sooner we get most people vaccinated, the fewer COVID-19 variants we will have, and the sooner we can all remove our masks. I am looking forward to that day.

In the meantime, although I am fully vaccinated, when I am in a public place with others whose vaccination status is unknown, I will continue to mask.

Andrea Cook

Little Britain Township