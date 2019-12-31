Well, it appears that the Pennsylvania Game Commission got some of its wishes with the changes in the dates for hunting season. The desire to get more young hunters involved seemed evident Dec. 7 when firefighters rescued a 16-year-old boy from the Susquehanna River near Peach Bottom Marina while he was returning with a buck he’d shot in York County (“Rescuers pull teenage hunter from Susquehanna,” Dec. 9).
I’m not a hunter, but that doesn’t seem like a good plan, especially without any apparent adult assistance available. Fortunately, although he was hospitalized, it appears the young man will be OK. It is my understanding that polls taken of both hunters and the general public indicated they didn’t want changes in the hunting season. But, like much of society today, it is not what the majority want, but either the minority or some governing body will determine what is good for us.
Bob Wright
Warwick Township