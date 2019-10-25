Once again, I feel angst as hunters, first with their bows and then with their guns, prowl the perimeter of our small Lancaster County wooded plot. A tree stand that is hardly the required yardage away from our home is set up on the edge outside of our property. I’ve had hunters assure me that “I won’t shoot toward the house,” but it is not reassuring, as behaviors have at times been rude and inappropriate when I’ve engaged in conversation.
With the gun violence in our country today, walking into the woods to engage in conversation with a gun carrier who is close to our house is intimidating.
I’ve had several hunters say, “Oh, I didn’t know there was a house there,” which is quite disturbing. At times I can speak to hunters without leaving my deck. When sharing this concern in an online forum, I received incredibly demeaning responses.
I accept the culture of hunting and have many good friends who are hunters; however, I question the safety and worry about the stress for homeowners in allowing certain types of hunting in our highly populated county. I am always relieved when hunting season is over and cringe at the thought of not having a day of respite on Sundays.
Carol Wenger
East Earl Township