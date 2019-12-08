In his Dec. 1 Sunday LNP article “Climate woes, deer disease beset hunters,” Ad Crable must have been snickering when he cited research indicating that higher temperatures may drive down hunter numbers in autumn. It’s true that we’re in a global warming cycle, but I doubt a degree change in the last decade will find early-season bowhunters hunting in shorts and T-shirt. As an older, longtime hunter, I would appreciate some of that increased warmth!
I’ve seen changes in the forest landscape, but I wouldn’t place all the blame on climate change and the deer herd. Disease and insects continue to take their toll. Chestnuts, ashes and elms are mostly gone, and hemlocks and oaks have taken a major hit. Poor forest practices and lack of fires have been a major factor also. Oaks are having a tough time regenerating in certain areas of the state. Without mast trees, the deer herd will surely head to crop fields and suburbia.
Chronic wasting disease, on the other hand, has serious ramifications for deer hunters. It amazes me how the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Department of Agriculture sit on their hands and allow deer farmers to spread the disease. It’s the hunters who must pay the price with complicated rules and pressure to thin the deer herd. The commission proposes killing off the herd to prevent the disease’s spread. Such a posture could prove more detrimental to Pennsylvania deer hunting than the disease itself.
J.T. Clevenger
East Hempfield Township