I read with interest the Sept. 11 article (“Sunday hunting proposal discussed”) regarding the desire to open up Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania — since we seem to be closer than ever to a partial resolution.
This debate has come and gone over my last 35-plus years of hunting and, as with most issues, there always seems to be a lot of finger-pointing and accusations from each side of the issue.
What seems to be the biggest reason behind opening up Sunday hunting is the belief that more people (kids and people who have difficulty getting time off) who want to hunt will buy hunting licenses. While there might be a boost initially, over the long run I do not believe we will see that great of a sustained increase in license sales, especially from the younger generations. There is just too much for kids to do today other than hunt, versus 35 years ago.
What seems to be the biggest reason not to open Sunday hunting is to allow for other people to utilize either private or public lands for nonhunting activities one day a week during the hunting season.
I am not in favor of Sunday hunting. It would seem like we have more important issues to resolve on hunting in Pennsylvania other than wasting time for what, 12 days of extra in-season hunting over the course of the hunting season (from October to January)?
Steve Heidlauf
Mount Joy Township