This letter is in reference to the news brief on Page A8 of the April 5 LNP with the headline “2 pro-Putin autocrats win their elections.”

The brief states that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was reelected in a landslide in the parliamentary elections there, and that Orban is pro-Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I do not believe that Orban is a pro-Putin leader. He has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for a cease-fire. Orban is, in my view, a strong advocate for democracy.

Any leader who would not condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be a poor choice to lead any country. Orban must be well-respected and highly thought of as a leader if his country’s people reelected him in such a landslide victory.

I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline should make sure that statements that are printed in the newspaper are true and accurate before publishing articles such as this one.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township

