If the cold gray of winter is getting you down, there is an instant cure at the Fulton Theatre. “The Play that Goes Wrong” is a nonstop running laugh, with endless sight gags, slapstick and physical humor coming at you. It is a tribute to humor of all kinds.

Directed by Marc Robin, who is a perfectionist, the split-second timing required for physical comedy is mastered by a marvelous cast. The show runs through Feb. 12 and is the perfect answer to world news, inflation, your heating bills and political fighting.

Herbert McCollom

East Hempfield Township