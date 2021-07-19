No one can say we haven’t had fair warning. Using the latest instruments, a forgotten figure in the climate change conversation once traveled the world, scaling mountains in Ecuador and investigating mines in Russia.

His observational skills, precise measurements, data collection and exquisite memory led him to conclude that all forces and phenomena of nature are connected. The “web of life” is a fabric whose threads can be easily torn apart.

Observing the devastating effects of deforestation, destructive irrigation and the steam and gases spewing from industrial centers, he was the first to predict a human-induced climate change catastrophe.

Maybe we became aware of “Earth’s groaning” from Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” in 1962 or James Hansen’s “Storms of my Grandchildren” in 2009.

Or maybe we think of “climate change” as an unestablished theory — a relatively modern, debatable idea.

But the first warning of climate change and its effects came in 1800, 221 years ago. Born the same year as Napoleon Bonaparte and six years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Alexander von Humboldt — visionary, legend and one of the most famous scientists of his time — warned us of an environmental crisis.

Today, virtually all climate scientists agree that climate change is an existential threat to our planet’s fragile “web of life.” At the national, state and local levels (e.g., Citizens Climate Lobby), we have many opportunities to become part of a unifying challenge to heal our planet while honoring the man who first alerted us to climate change.

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township