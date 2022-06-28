I had the privilege of listening to presidential historian Jon Meacham at the Lancaster Chamber dinner on June 23. He is a very articulate man who knows how to get a message through to everyone, regardless of their feelings on the “hot” topics of the day.

My favorite statement of his speech was when he conveyed that Jesus said “Love everyone” not because everyone was getting along then; he said it because the people of that time were having the same issues we have today.

We humans still have not figured out that we have created our own problems in this world. If you feel you are special, your neighbor is special also. Respect each other!

You would think we would have learned something over the centuries of time. Obviously not!

Janice Weber-Brown

Manheim Township