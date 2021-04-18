The New York Times article (“Foot In The Door”) published on the Technology page of the April 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was certainly on point regarding the use of artificial intelligence in matching job seekers with actual jobs.

Frankly, it’s just another obstacle separating job seekers from the employers.

My experience with these systems has not been good. Consider that I have received emails thanking me for completing interview processes with companies with which I did not yet interview. In reality, I had only just submitted my application.

Another company robot informed me that the company regretted that I declined a job that was never offered.

One of my favorites was a robo-text informing me that the CEO of a company wanted to schedule an interview — when I wasn’t aware I had applied. At least this link was loosely connected to an interview and a job.

As most know, the jobs we are most likely to get are those through referrals or networking. These are situations in which the job seeker can reach out to another actual human being representing an employer.

I’m currently employed with a great organization and, if there’s yet another act for me, perhaps I can help match job seekers with employers — or just simply help others with the bewildering world of artificial intelligence systems out there blurring the lines between the real and the cyber.

The next time you hear an employer say they cannot find qualified candidates, you will understand!

Dominic Castaldi

Mount Joy