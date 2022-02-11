The Jan. 27 letter “Greenhouse gases and the government” argues that greenhouse gases are naturally occurring and thus should not be regulated by the government.

However, humans burning fossil fuels have increased atmospheric greenhouse gases over the past 60 years about 100 times faster than any previous or natural increases, such as those that occurred at the end of the last ice age 11,000 to 17,000 years ago.

This is not natural. We are messing with the natural processes that have kept our climate in a “Goldilocks” balance for over 10,000 years. The costs are beginning to be evident in the rapid increase in global climate disasters: more severe floods and droughts, superstorms of all kinds, unprecedented wind fires, rising sea levels and increasingly worse killer heat waves.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that climate disasters in the U.S. cost us $145 billion last year, and they will increase steeply as our excessive greenhouse gas production continues to accumulate in the atmosphere.

The Jan. 27 letter complains of “tax and spend” government proposals to limit these gases, but policies favoring clean energy to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions will have massive economic benefits beyond just preventing trillions of dollars in future climate disasters.

Clean energy is already cheaper than coal, gas or oil, and it’s projected to become nearly free in the next decade while providing far more good jobs than the fossil fuel industry.

Additionally, polluting greenhouse gases kill more people annually than COVID-19 ever will: more than 8 million annually, according to a study by Harvard University.

Wayne Olson

Manheim