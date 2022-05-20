This is in response to the April 28 letter “Earth’s climate is forever changing.”

Yes, Earth’s climate has always been changing, but the climate change that we’re experiencing now is alarming because, in the history of human civilization, the climate has never changed this rapidly.

It’s occurring 10 times faster than any climate change recorded in past 65 million years, according to Stanford University.

For the past 11,000 years, global temperatures were very consistent. That was great for human civilization, allowing things like agriculture and civilization to thrive. Now we’re messing with that.

You need to go back about 125,000 years to find temperatures as high as they are today. When the climate changes, there’s always a reason. Scientists can look at the fingerprint of different greenhouse gases and distinguish between greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels versus naturally occurring carbon dioxide — and it’s clear humans are causing this period of climate change.

So we know what’s happening and why, and we know it’s not good for us. We can switch from burning fossil fuels to solar and wind and have unlimited clean energy 24/7. Renewables with energy storage continue to become increasingly cheaper than polluting fuels. Electric vehicles now cost what comparable gas-guzzlers cost, and electric vehicle prices also drop every year.

Solar and wind energy are projected by many to be virtually free by 2030. Clean energy will also mean many more good-paying jobs and better health for Americans. As a bonus, clean energy means sticking it to petro-dictators like Vladimir Putin.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township