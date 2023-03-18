Doris Kearns Goodwin’s innate writing abilities have been on display in her many award-winning books. She profiles real-life individuals who successfully rose up against overwhelming odds to preserve humanity through tough times.

Goodwin loves heroes like Winston Churchill and Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Teddy Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. These special people are the result of history only becoming an “exact science” when a correct answer to a societal problem is deemed successful. Because history is always “after the fact,” picking heroes is the easy part of Goodwin’s writing endeavors.

Worldwide energy struggles and global warming ramifications are our problems today. In 15 years, future historians will be writing a great books about another unlikely “hero” for humanity — and his name just might be Joe Biden.

Bill Doherty

Martic Township