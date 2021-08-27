I remain grateful that LNP | LancasterOnline does not give us a weekly or daily diet of praise for the most successful practitioners of the (until recently) vigorously defended institution of slavery. I wish I could be as pleased with what I view as your continuing uncritical lauding of the practitioners of the horrific institution of war.

Of this we can be sure: Humanity will remain miserably stuck in its adolescence until it spreads the condemnation it rightly places on slavery to the historic twin of slavery, which is war. The most obvious similarity between slavery and war is the shared willingness to oppress and kill people in the name of some higher good.

A place to start would be to exempt all humans under 30 (as we now do children) from any of the actual functions of war (drone operators, land, sea, air and space combat operations, etc.), reserving all military operations to persons who have reached greater maturity of understanding, compassion and purpose in life.

John K. Stoner

Akron