Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei recently told Vice President Kamala Harris and the media that he believes that “confusing” messages by President Joe Biden led people to believe that everyone was welcome to come to the United States and that no one would be turned away. Giammattei further said that the messaging led cartels and coyotes to round up Guatemalans and take them on the dangerous journey to the U.S. border.

Harris responded that she is going help to plant trees in Central America and even used the relatively new term “ecopreneurs” in efforts to help the Guatemalan people choose to stay at home.

And if that does not work, there’s also the U.S. pledge of a significant amount of money to the Guatemalan government for humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, women and children are being thrown into the Rio Grande — some screaming that they’re drowning — by coyotes and cartels. This has been happening since Biden became president.

This is a humanitarian crisis. Innocent people are dying.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is talking about global warming and throwing money at the problem in what I view as reckless abandon.

I believe Harris must start taking action that saves lives.

Susy Mahalick

Ephrata