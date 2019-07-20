As traditionally performed in the U.S., burials often introduce harmful chemicals into the earth — usually a cocktail of formaldehyde, ethanol, humectants, etc. — or into the atmosphere when embalming is done prior to cremation. If all the planet’s 7 billion humans were to be embalmed and buried, the environmental impact would be catastrophic.
The June 14 letter “Human composting a revolting practice,” with judgmental and culturally insensitive pronouncements, asserts without evidence that “people have increasingly little respect for the human body in life and in death.”
Our world, indeed our own country, are far broader and more inclusive than a “Judeo-Christian perspective” alone.
Do Zoroastrians show less respect for the human body when they — if permitted or practical — place a decaying corpse on a tower to be consumed by vultures, so as not to contaminate the elements (earth, air, fire, water)?
Though (Christian) Scripture may be mute on the filling of the human body with noxious chemicals in preparation for burial, Genesis 3:19 (King James Version) states that “for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” Human composting, as I interpret this particular verse, does not seem “contrary to the authority of Scripture,” and, in my opinion, shows proper respect for the human body. Human composting is environmentally sound and actually facilitates the inevitability described in this verse.
Daniel Ebersole
Lancaster