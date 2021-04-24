In my view, phrases such as racism, white supremacy and voter suppression are being overused, misused and abused by progressives and irresponsible, dishonest mainstream news media.

The resulting “boy who cried wolf” effect seemingly compromises the impact of these accusations, with people tending to be dismissive of such charges — even when they are true — as in the fable “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”

A current example of this neutering of language is the hullabaloo over the recently passed Georgia election law. We see all those aforementioned provocative phrases being irresponsibly bandied about.

The lies and distortions concerning this law extend from the corporate boardrooms of woke executives to the White House. Even the President Joe Biden-worshipping Washington Post awarded the president four Pinocchios for lying about one aspect of it.

Limited space allows me to address only one of these lies about a law that closely resembles those of many other states and — in some aspects — is less restrictive.

That lie, repeated by Biden, is that people standing in line to vote cannot be given food or water.

The truth, as in other states, is that people representing a candidate are not allowed to pass out any type of gifts to voters in line, including food or water. However, the law specifically states that poll workers are permitted to provide self-serve water dispensers.

The progressive uproar over the law is a reflexive reaction to the accuracy of the Georgia governor’s assessment of it as making it “easier to vote, harder to cheat.”

Linford Youndt

Elizabeth Township