I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Jeffrey L. Hudson for his excellent column “A recently retired teacher's view on teaching US history” (Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

He described his life experiences that helped to form his perspective, named some of the tension points or blind spots on both sides of the issue, explained how he would approach it and ended with hope.

It was refreshing to see such a humble and helpful contribution to a controversial topic. I hope more people can use his template for offering opinions that help us all know and honor the diverse opinions among us.

Troy Landis

Millersville