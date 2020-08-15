With regard to making the world a better place, Michael Jackson once sang, “I’m starting with the man in the mirror. I’m asking him to change his ways. And no message could have been any clearer. If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, and then make a change.”

In other words, if we are going to engage in the blame game, surely that includes taking a peek at our own thoughts and actions. For instance, we might take a look at our heightened indulgence in hostility and hate. These are two emotions that some of the media foment by continually repeating biased views and capitalizing on our tendency to hear only what we want, true or not.

Narrow-mindedness has taken root to the extent that we disregard or even don’t believe that there are any other valid perspectives.

Add to that a healthy dose of all-or-nothing, no-shades-of-gray thinking and demonizing. Those attitudes leave no room for any middle ground or the possibility of collaborating on workable solutions to problems.

I confess that our increasingly contentious closed-mindedness has me worried. If only there were some kind of spiritual decongestant to miraculously open up our minds and our hearts.

Patricia Solomon

Lancaster