Every human has a story. When we are children, hopefully, we are loved, led, indoctrinated and molded to the norms our societies set. As we age, supposedly, wisdom develops. Thankfully, I live in America and I have a job. My only afflictions are my old age and my younger indiscretions. Options always seem available to me.

I’ve been homeless. I met the majority of the people who shaped my later life while being homeless. In a lot of ways, I’m still homeless. I’m a caretaker for the memories of the good people who shared their time and their bounty with me. Some shared their soul. I am a testament to other people’s generosity.

Every human has a story. We are all different. We can perhaps be lumped into categories: mentally ill, substance-addicted, Democratic, normal, conventional, devout, successful, Republican, mean, kind, indifferent, malicious, spiritual. These are all descriptions used by some humans to describe others. Did I mention judgmental?

As humans of any age, we are still being shaped by the actions, opinions, thoughts and manipulations of others until finally we fit properly into that box they will use to ship us out of here. Don’t bother wasting the time or materials building a statue to me or my memory. Someone else will just come along and change the common mind.

William R. Rowe

Leola