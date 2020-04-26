Certain things might be holding us as victims to the COVID-19 pandemic. One may be unawareness of our personal reaction to the virus, regarding its impact on our physical health and our emotional health. Maybe we feel helpless and say, “I cannot do much about this situation, and I may have the urge to blame others.”

The energy of this distraction alone can severely impact our thinking by diverting us from finding hope and from thoughts of what more can we do.

Finally, we may get locked into waiting and hoping for things to change so we can get back to normal — an emotional “sinkhole” that keeps us from moving forward.

So, what can make us more personally accountable for the current situation? My thoughts start with acknowledging the reality of our current situation. Our economy is tanking, and a new normal is forming in our lives. What might that new normal be for each of us? I believe we must take ownership of our current situation and this new normal — thinking what it might look like and how we can positively impact our physical and emotional well-being.

Finally, it involves finding well-thought-out solutions to problems and issues as they arise. We Americans are great at doing this. As we find these solutions, we must ask ourselves again what more we can do to get positive results.

These thoughts not only apply to the decisions we as individuals make but also those of our leaders.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township