“Whoever wins, can we skip the Civil War and go straight to reconciliation?”

As I write this letter, we do not yet know the election results. But the sentiment above is vital.

This election season has been brutal. Besides the usual lies and vitriol, we have heard some vile, disgusting claims about the other side. This has got to stop.

Our nation is broken. We need to come together to fix the pandemic and the economy. For the pandemic, we need to follow scientific-based practices to reduce transmission. But we also need to follow science to reopen the economy. People should freely patronize restaurants, bars and parties. But if they do so, they should wear masks to protect the rest of us when in public. It’s that simple.

We need to fund schools and small businesses so they can safely reopen. We need to support unemployed people getting back on their feet. We need to keep Social Security and Medicare funded.

But we also need to make sure all have affordable access to good health care, clean water, heat and housing. We need to end congressional gridlock and have U.S. Senate votes on bipartisan legislation passed by the U.S. House. We need to move our economy in the same direction as our trading partners and competitors on renewable energy. They have a head start. Our taxes support fossil fuels, why not renewables?

We need to do these things, not just for us. But for our parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren.

Sandra Anjard

Millersville