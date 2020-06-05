We are all responsible for this mess. Everyone — regardless of age, income or race. Proof? Lousy voter turnouts, screaming at — instead of listening to — those who actually do vote, and failing to capitalize on the genius of the most bottom-up, grassroots political system out there.

President Donald Trump is not in charge of the police. You are. The police are your neighbors. It’s up to you to remind elected officials — also your neighbors — what you want the police to do. But it’s also up to you to hold your supposed allies accountable for not voting, not signing petitions, and not persuading your other neighbors — be they constituents or lawmakers — to reason with you.

Most conservatives don’t bite. Ask any moderate, independent, Libertarian or politician. Milton Friedman was great at reminding some that prohibition is big government. It overwhelms law enforcement, makes that thin blue line even thinner and empowers drug, gun and human-trafficking cartels.

Your words are more than enough. It’s your friends who are letting you down by succumbing to the temptation of agent provocateurs seeking to reap the benefits of chaos: looters, “activists,” politicians, special interests, and – worst yet — authoritarian world powers desperate to divide democracies, especially ours, so they grow richer continuing to conquer their neighbors, impose actual fascism, and weaken our economies.

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. Talk to your family, friends and neighbors. United we stand, divided we fall.

David Botte

Manor Township