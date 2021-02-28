Consider the renaming of the School District of Lancaster’s James Buchanan Elementary School and Edward Hand Middle School as a continuing conversation, rather than erasure.

As fortune has it, we are incapable of erasing history: We have only the power to forge what comes next. For millennia, humans have defined and redefined what matters most, and we should not shrink from this important interaction with our history.

The reverberations of the past are felt in the present, in the lives of our friends and neighbors. If by changing a name we can take a small step toward equity, we must embrace the opportunity.

Avoidance is erasure in its own right: It prevents us from viewing historical figures in their fullness — for both good and ill. If we deflect the myriad ways in which Buchanan and Hand are entangled with enslavement and supremacism, we cease to understand them.

Our children deserve to hear adults holding frank conversations, acknowledging that an individual’s great deeds are not their full sum.

History is not canceled. Critical study continues, with students guided by the competent voices of historians, teachers and caregivers. Meanwhile, new, carefully considered school names will match the ideal of public education as an equalizer that uplifts all students, rather than venerates those who exercised their power to subjugate.

But please, let’s not become mired so deeply in the subject of naming that we neglect our duty to deeper issues — combating the unresolved, painful, systemic threads that weave from past to present. Change the names, yes, but don’t stop there.

Jennifer Walton

East Lampeter Township