Crimes are the result of conditions we have created. Correct the conditions, and the crimes will cease. Treat everyone fairly and equally, with loving respect and attention, and provide all with the essentials to live a full and productive life.

Young people living in poverty often see gang leaders as a way to wealth, not realizing that the path will instead lead to a possibility of being killed, injured or imprisoned.

Hidden from poor youths is the fact that they could find a legitimate job. Many feel unloved, and a life of crime is often their way of lashing out at a society they feel has let them down.

And our society has let them down. The least we could do is provide a way for them to access constructive, challenging jobs that they could enjoy doing.

Daniel Okrent, in his book “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition,” writes that the attempt to stop the use of alcohol by legislation only produced more crime, corruption, hypocrisy, pain, suffering and murder. And it eliminated revenue for governments from taxes on alcohol.

Morality cannot be legislated, and Prohibition in the United States was an example of this failure. We can and should learn from history.

If we legalize, regulate and tax drugs, I believe we will eliminate drug wars, eliminate overdose deaths by regulating the purity of the drugs and treat drug addiction as the public health issue it is. And all of this will come with tax revenues.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township