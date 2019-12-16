The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. We and our elected representatives must move forward with much prayer and caution, for it is a sacred duty. The Democrats have already encountered some treacherous rapids in the impeachment hearings, as reflected by the assertions of Republicans on the committee.
These GOP members follow Trump’s indirect orders, as Michael Cohen has explained regarding the way Trump communicates. James Comey described Trump’s leadership style as that of a mob boss. Trump’s manner of speaking goes something like this: “I would like ...” and he then expects his followers to do what he says he wants — or suffer rejection or ridicule.
Trump also gives his Republican followers perks, like luncheons at the White House and weekends at Camp David. He seeks to distract, like rocks in a river bed, with bogus conspiracy theories and tweeting. If his followers don’t obey, watch out for the tweet!
Steven Hassan, in his book “The Cult of Trump,” describes Trump’s leadership style as cult-like. Hassan also discusses the president’s malignant narcissist personality disorder. Successful people have some narcissist tendencies but, with Trump, the condition is extreme. Be aware that as his impeachment progresses, Trump’s grandiosity will get worse. His anger will be explosive, and anyone who crosses him will be a target for his ire and become his enemy.
In spite of the perils of this impeachment process, we citizens have a constitutional responsibility to bring about justice. The very future of this fragile republic is at stake.
Mary Theresa Webb
West Lampeter Township