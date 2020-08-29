How Trump will be remembered (letter) Aug 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print President Donald Trump’s favorite phrase will go down in the history books to define his presidency: “It’s a hoax!”George Mavros East Hempfield Township Today's Top Stories Messiah College professor's new book explores the church's role in racial equity, justice [Q&A] 34 min ago Antique toolbox: Can you guess what this mystery object was used for? 1 hr ago 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show postponed, will now be outdoors 1 hr ago 7th annual Recovery Day Lancaster moves to virtual event, seeks video submissions 1 hr ago Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery & Store to replace Tivoni Vegan Kitchen & Bakery in Rohrerstown 1 hr ago After winning league gold last fall, Manheim Township hopes to remain in the winner's circle 1 hr ago 'I'm not frightened': Franklin & Marshall students react to COVID-19 on campus 1 hr ago Every week, Lancaster Watchdog tackles road and property issues in Lancaster County. Here is a roundup of July's Lancaster Watchdog posts. 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Presidency Hoax