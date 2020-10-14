After the broadcast of the Bob Woodward tapes, several surrogates of President Donald Trump appeared on news shows. Their message: Trump was correct in not scaring Americans about the pandemic.

I agree that Trump shouldn’t have led with an alarming, "We’re all gonna die!” I think there was a much better path.

A leader would have said, “Folks, this virus is serious. Here’s what we plan to do.” Nonpartisan sources have confirmed that the previous administration left a comprehensive pandemic playbook.

Step one should have been fully invoking the Defense Production Act to ensure there were sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment. Because of the dearth of face masks for medical providers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other infectious disease experts initially told us we shouldn’t wear masks. They were afraid people would hoard masks the way they hoarded toilet paper and hand sanitizer. They wanted to make sure there was an adequate mask supply for medical first responders.

School kids and sewing circles were able to provide masks; manufacturers compelled by the Defense Production Act would have been able to rise to the task of producing personal protective equipment. With supplies assured, Trump should have called for a mask mandate and social distancing, two measures he still doesn’t fully embrace. (Due to length restrictions, I cannot list more suggestions.)

Trump’s totally inadequate response has resulted in more than 215,000 deaths. There is still time to take steps to save Americans.

Sandra Anjard

Millersville