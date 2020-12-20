The Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously denied President Donald Trump standing on his legal challenge to the election. Retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is to be applauded for standing with the court’s decision. He is on the right side of history. It is good news that our courts rejected the president’s legal team’s claims as essentially nonsense and gibberish. When the sword of justice swings justly, it cuts true.

In my view, however, Toomey missed a chance to become a statesman. He noted the reasons for Republican anger because of the way the left and press have treated this president. If he felt he needed to say that, then why not also rise to be a statesman and remind us of the sales job by some on the right on President Barack Obama — trying to destroy him as illegitimate and a non-American?

Toomey could have issued a plea to stop this madness and told the whole story. A plea to work together to rebuild or make us great again, whatever the meme. A tax structure to bring down debt, to build a 21st-century infrastructure. Leadership to end global warming, remake the middle class, bring living wages and health care for all, and make us a global beacon of what a republic-based democracy working alongside business can accomplish.

Fulfilling the promises of the preamble of the Constitution — justice for all, providing for the general welfare and sharing in prosperity — is not socialism, it is Americanism.

Toomey as statesman could help make that happen.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township